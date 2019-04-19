The Historic Preservation Commission Monday night approved an awning design for a building at 120 W. Front St. in Downtown Washington.
The review is mandatory, but compliance is voluntary.
The design calls for a yellow awning to be placed on the side of the historic Roettger building owned by Bryan Bogue, Tony Gokenbach and Tonya Wade.
The awning is for a new business, Wild Sparrow Gift Shop, going in on the main floor of the building, The gift shop is owned by Wade, who was not present for the meeting, so Bogue presented the plans.
“Right now the unit’s being painted,” Bogue told the commission. “She (Wade) has ordered a lot of the shelving so she’ll be setting up pretty soon.”
He said Wade hopes to have the business open in May.
The three partners have plans to restore the building to its original purpose as much as possible.
The third floor of the building will be referred to as the Roettger Inn Loft. Historically, the upper level was the Roettger Inn, which was run by the widow of August Roettger.