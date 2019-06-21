The Stephen Jones House Inn, located at 108-110 Jefferson St. in Washington, gained new owners in February with the hopes of filling monthlong or yearly travelers’ needs.
The inn was purchased by JMR Development LLC, Sullivan, and will be managed by T & C Hospitality LLC, Washington.
The historic inn consists of four extended-stay suites, which are currently being upgraded with new furnishings.
The idea is to maintain the historic era of the inn while catering to modern conveniences, said Joan Rohrer, president of JMR Development. Joan is working alongside her daughter Cody Rohrer, with T & C Hospitality, to help preserve “yesterday’s character” of the inn.
JMR purchased the inn from Ralph Gildehaus. He purchased the inn in 2007 after his wife, Kathy Gildehaus, told him she could see herself living there. “We made it happen,” Ralph said.
During their time of ownership, Ralph said they were very involved when it came down to maintaining the house.
“Many investors would not go to that extent,” he said.
Now, the couple is handing the keys over to the new owners.
“It’s time for us to travel and stay at other Airbnbs, rather than running one,” Ralph said.
The JMR company is a multifamily business that saw the need to expand for long-term stay rentals in Washington, Joan said.
The inn is geared for corporate employees who travel for work, nurse associations, corporate relocation or for employees temporarily relocated to help update and organize a company or train new employees.
Aside from the bedroom upgrades, Joan noted a firepit sitting area may be in the works. She also said the patios would be getting a facelift.
“The location is very walkable to all restaurants and downtown commerce,” Ralph said.
Additionally, Joan said the suites have river views and they are close to downtown events and festivals.
“We’re excited to be a part of Washington’s history,” Joan said.
The idea of the suites is to provide the luxury of being at home, while being away from home.
Guests will have accessibility to a high efficiency washer and dryer that are free to use.
The rooms come with free Wi-Fi and TV, and feature 11-foot ceilings and 7-foot arch windows.
There’s an option for weekly cleaning and linen service by T & C at an extra cost. All utilities are included and the units have central air conditioning.
The house has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 2000.
People can visit www.stephenjoneshouseinn.com for more information about the inn.
Historic House
Stephen Miller Jones completed his house in 1883, according to an announcement published in the Die Washingtoner Post, the local newspaper during that time.
The announcement noted that the building was two stories with modern conveniences.
Jones arrived in Franklin County in 1828 before serving in the Mexican War.
He started a mercantile business in Washington and then owned a match manufacturing business before engaging in railroad contract work.
He also helped organize and became president of the Washington Savings Bank, which opened in 1866.
When the bank closed, Jones and his son, Eugene, opened a business that offered real estate, financial and loan agent services.
Jones also served in a number of public offices including treasurer, constable and collector, trustee, deputy sheriff and sheriff, beginning in the 1850s. He served two terms as mayor of Washington.
Jones passed away in 1889.
The property was then passed down to Jones’ sons, Eugene and James, until Eugene passed away and James became the sole owner.
After James’ death in 1924, Hilda Steuterman purchased the building.