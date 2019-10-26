For the first time, high school students are getting the opportunity to earn college credit in the Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) program on the East Central College campus.
“It’s a great program,” said Union High School student Nick Luechtefeld. “It’s been a lot of fun so far. There is definitely a lot to take in.”
Currently, students from UHS, Washington High School and St. Clair High School are taking part. After completion of the program, each student will earn a Certificate of Achievement in HVAC from ECC.
“We really felt there was a need to expand our HVAC program offerings in the area,” said Dr. Richard Hudanick, dean of career and technical education. “Creating a schedule that allowed for high school students to participate during their regular school day was key to that goal.”
Students in the East Central College HVAC program learn the basics of installation, maintenance and repair on equipment related to heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, preparing them to enter a career as a technician.
“Students are developing the skills they need to immediately enter the workforce after high school,” said Hudanick, “but they will also have the opportunity to continue their education and earn an Associate of Applied Science degree.”