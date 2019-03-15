The Hermann Wurst Haus won nine prestigious awards for its artisan, handcrafted smoked sausages and smoked meats at the Missouri Association of Meat Processors 80th annual convention held March 2 in Columbia.
The MAMP convention, one of the largest meat processor events in the U.S., represents over 115 meat processors of all sizes. Attendees attend seminars, an 88 booth trade show and a sausage, ham, bacon competition to select the ‘Best of the Wurst.”
Entries are judged by a panel of academia, professional sausagemakers and graduate students.
The Hermann Wurst Haus received 9 awards, including Grand Champion for Sweet Bologna with Jalapeno and Cheddar, Garlic and Butter Chicken Bratwurst; Reserve Grand Champion for Braunschweiger, Ring Bologna; Champion for Rhine Valley Pork Sausage, and Reserve Champion for Peppered Bison Summer Sausage, Ground and Formed Jerky, and Apple Peppered Pork Loin.