Myrna Gover Havener, M.D., a board-certified internal medicine physician, recently joined the Compass Health Network medical group in Union.
Dr. Gover Havener has more than 35 years of experience in adult medicine in a variety of settings. She is also bilingual — fluent in English and Spanish.
“I’m excited to care for the people of Union and surrounding communities,” she said. “I have lived and worked in many states, but I can’t think of a better place to be than Franklin County.”
The Union clinic provides outpatient behavioral health, adult and pediatric medicine, and dental health care services.
The medical office is open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., and on Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. It accepts private insurance, self-pay, Medicare, and Medicaid.
Compass Health Network is a nonprofit health care organization that provides a full continuum of behavioral health services as well as family health care and dental health services in 45 Missouri counties and two parishes in Louisiana. It operates medical facilities in seven Missouri communities — Clinton, Butler, Osceola, Sullivan, Union, Warrenton and Wentzville.