National aluminum fabrication firm Gateway Extrusions, headquartered in Union, recently completed a major redesign of its corporate website www.gwextrusions.com, describing its broad capabilities and services, and showcasing its equipment.
The company provides aluminum extrusion, finishing, and fabrication services for a wide array of customers in the building products, fenestration, furnishings, lighting, interior partition, shelving, display, automotive, marine and landscape industries.
The redesigned website has a fresh, contemporary style, is well-organized and easy to navigate across all platforms and mobile devices.
In addition to information on the company’s two aluminum extrusion presses, its environmentally sustainable vertical powder coat paint line and its fabrication and design services, visitors to the website can review Gateway’s open extrusion dies available in hundreds of standard shapes and sizes.
“Our new website gives customers a chance to see our impressive production facility in action, with video and photography,” said Jamie Winscher, sales manager for Gateway Extrusions.
“The Open Dies page allows customers to find the profiles they need very easily,” he said. “The Request A Quote page is very user-friendly, allowing rapid selection of options to customize the quote request, which comes directly to the Gateway sales team. Both enhanced features are already delivering results with many new inquiries coming in.”
Company background and news, key team member bios, department contacts, and career opportunities with Gateway also are featured on the website.
For current openings, job seekers can complete an application online directly with Gateway’s Human Resources Department.
Gateway embarked on a major expansion effort in 2015 with the purchase of an adjacent property and facility, and the replacement of its existing 7-inch aluminum extrusion line.
During the following two years, the company renovated its factory, added a 9-inch aluminum extrusion line and a state-of-the-art vertical powder coat paint line and expanded its fabrication operations significantly.
Gateway also doubled its workforce to 130 with the expansion and continues to seek qualified and experienced professionals to join its team.