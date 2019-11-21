The annual open house at the Gary R. Lucy Gallery in Downtown Washington will be Sunday, Nov. 24, from noon to 4 p.m.
This year, the public will be given a rare peek into a work in progress, the commissioned painting “Jefferson City: Capital City River and Rail Transportation, 1856,” which will hang in the Governor’s mansion formal dining room.
The public is invited to Sunday’s event at the gallery located at 231 W. Main St., Washington. Refreshments will be served.
According to Mayor Sandy Lucy, Gary Lucy’s wife, attendees will be given tours of the gallery, and will get to see the progress of the painting slated to be unveiled March 19, 2020.
“It is rare to have the opportunity to view a major work in progress,” Sandy Lucy said. “Gary will be giving tours and talking about the work.”
Painting
The painting will fill a void at the mansion where the former Harry S. Truman portrait hung. The portrait belongs to the Missouri State Historical Society, which recently requested its return.
Gov. Mike Parson and his wife Teresa sought out Gary Lucy more than a year ago to create a piece of work that is indigenous to the history of Jefferson City, touching on the impact the railroad and Missouri River has had on the area.
The Friends of the Missouri Governor’s Mansion, in partnership with the Missouri Bicentennial Commission, officially commissioned Lucy to do the painting.
The painting will depict a family traveling to Jefferson City in 1856, a year that stood out to the artist because it combines several important elements in Jefferson City’s history — the Missouri River, railroad, steamboat, the state capitol and other elements.
The Mansion
The painting will commemorate the mansion’s 150-year anniversary and the state of Missouri’s bicentennial.
The mansion, built in 1871, is currently undergoing a major renovation because of the Friends. The original wooden beams are sagging so they will be replaced using steel beams.
The mansion is now open for visitors. For the time being, Lucy’s print “Eating Up the Lights” will be used in the mansion to fill that void in the dining room.
The oil-on-canvas piece is expected to be a permanent installation in the mansion. The painting’s frame dimensions will be 44 by 64 inches.