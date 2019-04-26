G.H. Tool & Mold, a Tooling Tech Group (TTG) company and a supplier of die cast dies and aerospace tooling, has upgraded its Fidia K211 and K199 5-axis machining centers with a Fidia service pack including advanced controls, drives, spindles, and other internal mechanisms, improving the overall equipment performance.
The company has a location in Washington at 28 Chamber Drive. There also is a location in Macomb, Mich.
The machines now have faster feed rates, acceleration and deceleration rates, improved positioning precision, and better reliability. For the customer, this results in a superior surface finish, helping them to produce higher quality products.
The Fidia K series high speed milling machines are designed specifically for aeronautical components with the K211 being especially well suited to machining of large dies and extra-dimensioned components. In addition to the Fidia equipment, G.H. Tool has over 40 other precision CNC machine tools on its shop floor.
G.H. Tool is ISO9001:2015, AS9100 and DD23454 certified, as well as being a recipient of a Boeing gold Performance Excellence Award for the last five years.
Company Info
Founded in 1983, G.H. Tool & Mold is well-respected within the die cast tooling, aerospace, and precision machining industries for its consistent ability to provide partners with a competitive productivity advantage through innovative tooling solutions. The company was acquired in 2015 and became part of the Tooling Tech Group.
Tooling Tech Group builds custom tooling for various industries including thermoforming compression molding, blow molding, die casting, stamping, as well as secondary equipment and automated solutions for these applications. Serving the automotive, appliance, lawn and garden, agricultural, aerospace, marine, and off-road vehicle industries, among others.
For more information, visit www.toolingtechgroup.com.