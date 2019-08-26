G.H. Tool & Mold, Washington, a Tooling Tech Group company and a supplier of die cast tooling and machining services, has invested in an AL500 mobile laser welding system from Alpha Laser for making die repairs and engineering changes to mold cavity surfaces, as well as refurbishment of critical wear surfaces.
As compared to other welding approaches, laser welding offers superior metallurgical benefits for improved die performance over time.
“This equipment will help us better serve our customers,” said G.H Tool’s President Dave Graves, “In addition to the precision of the pulsed laser equipment, we can work in a wide variety of materials, and repair molds faster and with more refinement than with other approaches.”
The accuracy of the laser beam allows for focusing into deep cavities and recesses in complex molds. Pulsed laser welding employs lower temperatures than other welding approaches, resulting in a much smaller heat-affected zone, which has a positive impact on how a repaired or modified mold will perform over time.
With extremely short setup times and mobility, the AL500 laser will provide G.H. Tool increased flexibility for mold repair.
The system will be operational in September 2019.
About
Founded in 1983, G.H. Tool & Mold is well-respected within the die cast tooling, aerospace, and precision machining industries for its consistent ability to provide partners with a competitive productivity advantage through innovative tooling solutions.
The company was acquired in 2015 and became part of the Tooling Tech Group, (TTG), founded in 1982 by company Chairman Tony Seger.
Tooling Tech Group builds custom tooling for various industries including thermoforming compression molding, blow molding, die casting, stamping, as well as secondary equipment and automated solutions for these applications.
The company serves the automotive, appliance, lawn and garden, agricultural, aerospace, marine, and off-road vehicle industries, among others.
Through organic growth and acquisitions, the company has experienced significant success with more than 1 million combined square feet of manufacturing space. It employs approximately 600 people and has a total of 12 locations across four states.
TTG takes pride in its promise to deliver on time, every time. For more information, visit www.toolingtechgroup.com.