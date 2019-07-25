Anyone interested in serving on the board of directors of Crawford Electric Cooperative has until this Friday, July 26, at 5 p.m. to get on the election ballot by turning in a nominating petition signed by at least 15 co-op members.
Three positions on the board of directors will be filled with an election coinciding with the annual meeting of members Wednesday, Sept. 11.
As a locally owned and locally controlled not-for-profit cooperative, Crawford Electric is guided by a board of nine elected consumer-members. The board sets policy and develops long-range goals. Each year, one-third of the board is up for election.
To be a candidate, a person must be a member of the cooperative whose permanent residence is in the co-op’s service territory. Information packets are currently available at the co-op office, 10301 N. Service Road in Bourbon, or online.
Three three-year board positions — one from each of the co-op’s three geographic districts — are up for election at each annual meeting. The expiring director positions currently are held by Ken Crowder of Sullivan, District 1; Eldon Harris of Bourbon, District 2; and Gary Mullen of Steelville, District 3.
Nominating petitions are posted in the co-op office as they are received. A complete listing of candidates is publicized after the close of the petition period.
The director election will be decided by a vote of the co-op membership. Members may vote at the annual meeting, set to begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at co-op headquarters.
Those unable to attend the meeting may vote for directors by mail. An insert with the August billing statements will offer members a way to request a mail-in ballot.
Members also may call 888-401-0169 or visit www.crawfordelec.com to request a ballot and to get the latest information on the director election.
Crawford Electric Cooperative is a member of Touchstone Energy, a national alliance of locally owned co-ops. Crawford Electric serves almost 20,000 meters along almost 3,000 miles of distribution lines in Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, Washington and Dent counties.