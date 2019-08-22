Disability Resource Connection-Franklin County SB40 Resource Board will present its first artist’s showcase which will display the diverse talents and abilities of the SB40 consumers of Franklin County.
Submitted artwork will be exhibited for one year in the SB40 office building to show the unique skill sets of the individuals being served.
Artists will be able to demonstrate their amazing gifts and creativity in various art mediums.
Artistic activities such as paintings, drawings, photography, creative writing, knitting, jewelry, cross stitching and woodcarving are welcomed.
“Disability Resource Connection-Franklin County SB40 Resource Board wants the artist showcase to be personalized and reflective of the inspiring individuals we have the pleasure of providing case management services to on a daily basis,” said Kimberlyn MacDonald, provisional executive director.
Those interested may call 636-584-7240 or visit the SB40 office at 1308 N. Church St. in Union to obtain copies of the Artist/Artisan Submission Demographic Sheet, Release of Information Form and Showcase Guidelines.
All artwork will be returned after being exhibited for one year.