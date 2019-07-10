The Leading Producers Round Table (LPRT) of the National Association of Health Underwriters (NAHU) recently announced that Dee Forshee and Jim Ming of Ming Senior Services have qualified to receive the association’s Soaring Eagle Award.
The Soaring Eagle Award is the highest honor given by LPRT to recognize National Association of Health Underwriters members who have achieved the success in demonstrating professional knowledge and client service.
Together Forshee and Ming combined have more than 65 years of experience. Their company, Ming Senior Services, Union, was formed more than 11 years ago to focus exclusively on senior products.
“Both Forshee and Ming exemplifies the qualities that make health insurance agents and brokers such important resources and advocates for American consumers,” said Joe Bottani, president of the St. Louis Association of Health Underwriters. “They have worked tirelessly on behalf of countless clients to ensure they have the insurance coverage they need.”
The National Association of Health Underwriters represents 100,000 professional health insurance agents and brokers who provide insurance for millions of Americans.