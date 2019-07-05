The recent flooding and rainwaters have caused significant problems for local wineries, farms and businesses throughout the area.
Chuck Dressel, president of Mount Pleasant Winery in Augusta, said the recent flooding “has not helped.”
“Our tourism sales took a hit, about 10 to 15 percent down,” Dressel told The Missourian.
Road closures and subsequent detours have deterred visitors, he said. Many people have assumed that wineries in the area are completely flooded and or closed for business.
Dressel said customers have called and inquired if Mount Pleasant, which is situated on a hill, is underwater.
The amount of rain also has “really been affecting our farm,” he said.
While a wet spring is good for growing grapes in March, it can be harmful during the later summer months, he noted.
Dressel said the rain mostly impacted farming by not being able to move equipment and accessing the fields. He said he’s looking forward to a dry July and August.
Blumenhof Winery
Blumenhof Winery in Dutzow reported similar issues.
Winemaker and owner Mark Blumenberg said the rains have had a “negligible impact on the crops,” since the vineyards are located on hills, but maintenance and getting to the fields has proven difficult.
Tourism, however, has been very much impacted, Blumenberg said.
“Highway 94 is our major artery,” he said, and with the road being closed for intermediate periods, the winery saw a reduction of 10 to 30 percent in business.
“I just wake up every day and hope it’s the start of a dry spell,” said Blumenberg, who also said he’s thankful Blumenhof has not been affected as much as the bottomland farmers.
Montelle, Augusta Wineries
Two other wineries, Montelle and Augusta Winery, both owned by Tony Kooyumjian, also shared similar stories.
Kooyumjian said the flooding has been “devastating to sales.”
With rain almost every weekend for several weeks in a row, he said many newcomers to the winery were deterred by the weather and detours were necessary to reach both Montelle and Augusta wineries.
The two wineries did report more traffic in the afternoon, as it took slightly longer for visitors to reach them.
Kooyumjian did say the wineries’ regulars enjoyed the drive out and many found the mountainous route detours quite scenic.
Twin Gables
Cori’s Twin Gables in Marthasville also has seen a reduction of business due to flooding.
According to staff, “There were days when it was beautiful out and it was just dead.”
Additionally, the restaurant’s regular crowd of bikers from the Katy Trail have been absent.
“It’s the Katy Trail that’s really killed us,” said Cori Simpkins, owner of Twin Gables.
One large biking event with approximately 350 riders was supposed to come through Marthasville June 20, only to be canceled.
“Normally it’s a big day for all of us here,” said Simpkins.
The Twin Gables also ran into problems with customers’ misconceptions about road closures. She said people did not understand they could still reach the restaurant even with Highway 47 being shut down. Luckily, the Gables has continued to do well locally, as “they are all stuck here too,” she joked.
Noboleis Winery
Not all businesses have been affected by the rain. Trisha Newbold, marketer for Noboleis Winery at Augusta, said the only main impact the rainy season has had on Noboleis has been the road detours. She said that guests experienced approximately an extra 10 minutes on their drive to reach Noboleis, and many remarked that it was an enjoyable drive.
Newbold said the winery is very thankful the flooding did not cause any property damage. She and multiple other personnel at local wineries said the farms on the bottomlands have been much more negatively impacted.