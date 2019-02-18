First State Community Bank (FSCB) announces the promotion of John Freitag to executive vice president of FSCB in Washington.
Freitag will have the responsibility of overseeing lending operations for the Washington branch.
“John has been a key part of our success, and we were thrilled to promote him to this important position,” said Scott Breckenkamp, president of FSCB in Washington. “I am confident in the continued growth and success of our customers under his new role, as we (FSCB) continue to build ourselves as a financial services leader.”
Freitag attended the University of Missouri and is a graduate of the School of Banking in Boulder, Colo.
He has been in banking since 1998. He joined FSCB in 2012 and has held several supervisory and management positions, including senior loan officer and senior vice president.
In addition to serving customers, he is involved in the community. He serves on the Washington School Board and is involved in St. Francis Borgia Parish, Knights of Columbus, Washington Athletic Boosters and Society of Joseph.
“Being part of First State Community Bank is a community banker’s dream,” said Freitag. “My fellow employees continue to amaze me on a daily basis with their leadership, direction and enthusiasm toward making the customer experience friendly, professional and unique. I consider myself fortunate to be a part of First State Community Bank.”