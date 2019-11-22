October was Impact Initiative month for First State Community Bank.
In Washington and Pacific, the bank branches donated $1,500 to both Washington and Pacific school districts.
The funds will be used for a variety of needs — from paying off a student’s past due lunch account to purchasing school supplies and clothing for students in need.
“The employees of First State Community Bank are proud to be active and involved in the communities we serve,” said Scott Breckenkamp, president of FSCB in Washington and Pacific.
“Making donations to local agencies and organizations to support the needs in our communities is what First State Community Bank is all about,” said Al Baldwin, executive vice president of the Pacific branch.
The FSCB Impact Initiative gives employees an opportunity to live out the company’s mission of helping make local communities better places to live and work, officials said. The initiative accomplishes this by partnering with local nonprofit organizations to determine the best ways to assist the community.
FSCB is owned and operated by First State Bancshares, Inc., a financial services holding company based in Farmington, since 1954.
FSCB is a full-service financial institution, with a variety of loan and deposit products and services. The bank also owns First State Insurance Agency (FSIA), a full-service independent insurance agency.
Investment and brokerage services are available through First State Financial Management Inc. (FSFM), a wholly owned subsidiary of First State Bancshares Inc.