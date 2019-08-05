The 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit will have a special escort Tuesday morning, Aug. 6, as it makes its way to the Washington Fairgrounds.
Police, fire and other first responders, along with a group of bikers, will meet the 9/11 trailer on Highway 100 near N-Sports at 11 a.m., according to Washington Town & Country Fair Chairman Jason Unnerstall.
The exhibit will be escorted along Highway 100 to Fifth Street. It will then travel west on Fifth to High Street; north on High to Front Street to Tiemann Drive, ending at the fairgrounds.
“We hope residents will turn out along the route to welcome the trailer as it makes its way into town,” Unnerstall said.
Unnerstall said the Fair Board is very excited to have the exhibit back. It was last here in 2017, but has since been revamped.
“It’s an all-new trailer and exhibit featuring many new items,” he said. “So even if you had a chance to see it two years ago, you will definitely want to walk through it again.”
The 9/11 Never Forget exhibit will be on the grounds all five days of the Fair. It will be open to the public from 1 to 7 p.m. each day.
An opening ceremony is planned at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, and local emergency responders will participate.