The Washington Area Chamber of Commerce will recognize the seventh class of Outstanding Young Professionals (OYP) at its member luncheon next month.
The luncheon will take place Monday, Oct. 7, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, upper level.
A total of 15 young professionals will be honored, according to Amanda Griesheimer, director of marketing for the Chamber which sponsors the program with The Missourian.
“The selection committee continues to receive many excellent nominations, making the job of selection tougher each year,” Griesheimer said. “Thank you to everyone who took the time to submit a nomination, and an extra kudos to the young professionals in the area who continue to embrace Washington’s service leadership model of volunteerism.”
The Class of 2019 includes:
Joe Ballmann, Franklin Mortgage Company, LLC;
Josh Brinker, Bank of Franklin County;
Elizabeth Clary, Apple Dental Care;
Samantha Dobsch, Dobsch Family Chiropractic/Washington Jaycees;
Kristopher Feldmann, Washington Chiropractic Clinic;
Michelle Kasmann, Mercy;
Tyler King, Downtown Washington, Inc./Coldwell Banker Premier Group;
Mary Kleekamp, Washington School District;
Joe Kopp, SK Contractors/Eagle Eye Design;
Jeb Maciejewski, NEC Insurance, Inc.;
Woody Schlottach, Citizens Bank;
Tom Tobben, Bank of Washington;
Jeff Trentmann, Hochschild, Bloom & Company LLP;
Kama Unnerstall, Edward Jones; and
Susan Watermann, Nieburg-Vitt, Miller and Thiebes Funeral Homes.
Tickets for the member luncheon are $12 per person. Reservations are requested by Sept. 27 and can be made by calling the Chamber office, 636-239-2715, ext. 102, or email cqueenoz@washmo.org.
Nominees must be 40 years of age or younger as of Jan. 1, 2019, and be associated with a company or organization that is a member of the Chamber.
Judging was conducted by a committee of five — three from the Chamber’s membership PR committee and two from The Missourian.
The nomination form asks how the person has gone above and beyond the call of duty for his or her employment position; what sets the nominee apart from other young professionals; and what participation, involvement or leadership roles the nominee has held.