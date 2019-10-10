The Washington Area Chamber of Commerce Monday recognized its seventh class of Outstanding Young Professionals (OYP) at its annual member luncheon.
The OYP awards were established in 2013 by the Chamber and The Missourian to recognize the up-and-coming generation of Washingtonians.
A total of 15 young professionals were honored at the program, held at the KC Hall.
Jennifer Giesike, Chamber president, gave the welcome and thanked the lunch sponsors and The Missourian.
The invocation was given by George Dohm of New Evangelical Free Church.
Dave Politte, Chamber board member, and Giesike presented the awards.
“We are very excited to present these awards,” Giesike said. “With the 15 we are honoring today, we will have inducted 90 young professionals.”
A total of 230 were in attendance for the luncheon, now in its seventh year.
This year’s class of Outstanding Young Professionals include four in banking/mortgage, two chiropractors, one dentist and others in a range of fields, including education, heath care, accounting, insurance, financial services, construction, funeral services and nonprofit.
A selection committee comprised of Chamber and Missourian representatives reviewed the nominations and made the selections.
The recipients had to be 40 years of age or younger at the time of nomination.
The OYP Class of 2019 are as follows:
Joe Ballmann — Franklin Mortgage.
Samantha Dobsch — Dobsch Chiropractor & Family Wellness.
Kama Unnerstall — Edward Jones.
Susan Watermann — Nieburg-Vitt, Miller, Thiebes Funeral Homes.
Joe Kopp — S-K Contractors/Eagle Eye Design.
Woodrow Schlottach — Citizens Bank.
Tom Tobben — Bank of Washington.
Dr. Elizabeth Clary — Apple Dental Care.
Joshua Brinker — Bank of Franklin County.
Mary Kleekamp — Washington High School/Leadership Academy of Washington.
Dr. Kristopher Feldmann — Washington Chiropractic Clinic.
Jeb Maciejewski — NEC Insurance.
Jeffrey Trentmann — Hochschild, Bloom & Company.
Tyler King — Downtown Washington Inc.
Michelle Kasmann — Mercy Hospital.
A special supplement, featuring the 2019 recipients and the businesses they represent, can be found in this issue of The Missourian.