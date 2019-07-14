Local fiber artist Candy Grisham will launch her new book “Dresden Quilt Blocks Reimagined,” at Neighborhood Reads bookstore in Downtown Washington Thursday, July 18, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Grisham’s book, published July 1, was reviewed by Publishers Weekly, which noted Dresden quilt blocks, named for the Dresden porcelain of late Victorian times, have been popular since the 1920s, but credited Grisham for bringing “new vitality to the pattern with this appealing guide for “the confident beginner.”
In the book, Grisham teaches about different shapes, fabrics and designs, to create a “modern translation of a traditional block.” She provides a chart to help crafters understand the relationship between the size of individual wedges, plates, and the finished block and shows sample projects using multiple fabrics.
Also included in the book is a gallery of variations on the Dresden quilt theme that Publishers Weekly said were “positively dazzling” and will leave “crafters eager to follow in (Grisham’s) footsteps.”
The event will showcase some of the quilts featured in the book. Copies of the book will be available for purchase. Neighborhood Reads is located at 401 Lafayette St.