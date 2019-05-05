A Facebook scam regarding a Federal Assistance Grant fund is making its rounds, according to a local resident.
The resident, who wished to remain nameless, contacted The Missourian after someone hacked their sister’s Facebook Messenger account.
The person acting as the sister claimed they had paid a small fee and received a $100,000 check. They said the check cleared. The scam told the resident to contact a Debbie Wilson about the fund.
The resident said they knew it wasn’t their sister by some of the wording the scammer had used. The scam was reported to Facebook and the resident noticed all of the messages had been erased and the Debbie Wilson Facebook account was deactivated. However, the resident warned the scam may come back under a new name.
“Don’t fall for it,” the resident said. “There’s no such thing as a free lunch.”
The resident also noted it’s important not to say ‘yes’ when speaking on the phone with an unknown person because they may be recording. Instead the resident advised to ask “who is this?”
The resident added that while they’re not that old, people older than them may be falling for this scam and want them to be aware of it.
The scam is just one of many that have been reported in the area. A resource for more information regarding scams and identity theft is www.IC3.gov.