Family Video Pacific announced this week it will be closing its doors July 24.
“We are very thankful to have been able to provide entertainment for many family movie nights, and want to thank the people of Pacific and our incredible staff for the many years of support and service,” said Keith Hoogland, CEO, Highland Ventures, LTD.
Family Video has served the local community with all of their entertainment needs for over eight years.
The company will keep its locations in the St. Louis area open.
Highland Ventures, LTD is the parent company of Family Video, Hoogland Foods (dba Marco’s Pizza), Stay Fit 24, Highland Pure Water and Ice, and Legacy Commercial Properties. Highland Ventures operates over 930 retail locations across the United States and Canada. It has developed more than 650 retail strip centers under its commercial properties division, with tenants ranging from Fortune 500 companies to local community retailers.