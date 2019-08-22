For over 10 years, the Robinson Carving Co., based out of Montgomery City, has exhibited its work live at the Washington Town & Country Fair.
The attraction has been a popular site for attendees to sit and watch artists use chain saws to carve tree trunks into intricate wooden statues.
When Ron Peterson called the company in search of a professional to make a customized project, he had no idea it was the same company that has been coming to Washington for years.
Peterson, a construction inspector on the Washington bridge, and his wife Cathy, a teacher at St. Gertrude Grade School, had the idea to make the stump of an old willow tree in their front yard into a sculpture.
Ron, originally from Minnesota, is a huge Minnesota Vikings football fan. Cathy suggested something along the lines of a garden gnome and the couple found a design idea online: a bearded gnome sporting Minnesota Vikings gear and holding a football.
Ron called Stacey Robinson of Robinson Carving Co., who told him he and his company could take up the project after they finished their tour. “I asked him where?” said Ron.
“He said the Washington MO Fair. I told him I lived in Washington and thought what are the odds?”
Robinson Carving Co. showcases its work every day of the Fair. Robinson started working on the Petersons’ project the Tuesday after the Fair, Aug. 13.
Robinson said the carving company has traveled all around the country on tours to events like the Fair; however, they do more personal projects now and show live exhibits to small engine and saw companies.
Ron said he hopes to eventually paint the statue with the Vikings’ purple and gold colors.