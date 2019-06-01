Exit 11 Drive-Thru in Washington will host Grounds for Hounds, a picnic event for families and pets to celebrate the drive-thru’s first anniversary.
The event will take place Saturday, June 22, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the drive-thru location at 1403 Jefferson St. in Washington.
Ten percent of all proceeds from the event will go to High Tails Animal Sanctuary, which will be on-site with adoptable dogs for participants to meet.
The picnic event will feature music, free snacks and water, yard games, frappe and cold brew tasting samples. The entire drive-thru menu will be available for purchase.
Exit 11 also will launch its new line of Scottie’s organic, house-made syrups and coffee.
Exit 11 has two locations — A coffeehouse and co-working center at the corner of 14th and Jeffersons streets, as well as the drive-thru trailer located a block away at 1403 Jefferson in Washington.
The businesses are owned by Angela and Scott Garland.
For more information, visit the Exit 11 Drive-Thru Facebook Event.