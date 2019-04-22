Neighborhood Reads bookstore in Washington will join hundreds of bookstores across the country in celebrating Independent Bookstore Day Saturday, April 27.
This is the second year for the local event. Neighborhood Reads opened in Downtown Washington in June 2017.
The store has events planned throughout the day and will have extended hours for the celebration.
A Bookstore Bingo scavenger hunt will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bingo cards are available in store and online offering sleuths the chance to decipher the clues to collect stamps or signatures at different locations around town.
The final stop on the hunt is the bookstore, where books will be given as prizes while supplies last.
The bookstore’s weekly story time will be held at 10:30 a.m.
A limited number of exclusive Independent Bookstore Day items will be available in the bookstore, including a tote featuring artwork by Jane Mount, the painter behind Ideal Bookshelf and the author of “Bibliophile.” The bookstore carries coffee mugs and cards featuring Mount’s signature book artwork.
The second Midwest Indie Bookstore roadmap and contest will be unveiled. The map features custom illustrations of bookstores and will again feature a contest to visit independent bookstores across a 10-state region over the next year to win prizes.
Local photographer Jeanne Miller Wood will be in the bookstore with her art from 1 to 3 p.m. Wood will share a new collection of photo canvases, including many of the old Highway 47 bridge demolished on April 14.
A children’s art contest, the Great American Chalk-Out, will be held at the bookstore from 3 to 5 p.m. in partnership with the Arts Council of Washington and Augusta Plein Air Art Festival. The contest, open to children and families, is sponsored by Bank of Franklin County.
Children will use chalk to create art based on the theme “Spring in Washington” on the sidewalk around the bookstore at 401 Lafayette St. First place prizes, $25 bookstore gift certificates, will be awarded in the following categories: K-3, 4-6, 7-8, 9-12 and Family. A People’s Choice Award also will be awarded.
The chalk drawing will be from 3-4:30 p.m. and prizes will be awarded at 5 p.m., following judging.
Registration can be made at NeighborhoodReads.com or in the bookstore. Following the Augusta Plein-Air Washington Paint Out from 2 to 6 p.m., and the judging which follows at the Washington Public Library, the art will be put on display at Neighborhood Reads and available for purchase at a Pop-Up Gallery throughout the week at the bookstore.
Neighborhood Reads is located at 401 Lafayette St. For more information, visit neighborhoodreads.com, follow the bookstore on social media or call 636-390-WORD (9673).