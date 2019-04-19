After informal approval from the Missouri House of Representatives, the Fast Track Workforce Incentive Grant has begun to make its way through the Missouri Senate.
“This is an important step forward for the state,” said East Central College President Jon Bauer.
The grant, also known as House Bill 225 or Senate Bill 16, is a new financial aid program proposed by Rep. Kathy Swan. It was informally passed in the House in February and currently is on the Senate’s informal calendar for perfection.
Bauer noted he knows a large number of adults who would benefit from this bill.
“It’s important to increase the percentage of working adults,” he said.
The program provides incentives for adults to fulfill workforce needs of a career area designated as high need. Adults, 25 years and older, may do this by pursuing a certificate, degree or industry-recognized credential.
“This will fill a unique need,” said Bauer, noting it would allow community colleges to do “what they do best,” which is training people for much-needed jobs.
“It certainly will be an enhancement,” he said. “Many adults in Missouri will be served in a way that they’re not currently.”
Missouri One Start
Bauer also said that the Missouri One Start program bill is needed in Missouri. That bill has been given informal approval in the Missouri House and is now on the Senate’s formal calendar for a third reading.
“We think it’s needed to advance economic development in Missouri,” Bauer said. “It’s clear there is a comprehensive approach to the workforce.”
The bill, House Bill 469 and Senate Bill 184, is a revision and modification of the Missouri Works Training Program. The current program’s administrative expenses are 15 percent of the total training costs.
Bauer said it would provide flexibility for job training funds. The program will assist qualified companies in training new employees and help retrain full-time employees that have retained their jobs.
In January, Gov. Mike Parson included the bill as part of his workforce development focus. Bauer was impressed to hear it was a priority of the governor.
Bauer noted that ECC will benefit from the One Start program and in turn the people ECC serves also will benefit.