A new policy regarding external food vendor operations has gone into effect at East Central College.
The board of trustees approved the policy Monday night. It was originally introduced last month to the board.
“This policy is ready for your approval,” President Jon Bauer said, noting there had been no changes since it was last presented. “This is vetted and recommended for approval by the shared governance council.”
The policy allows external food vendors to operate on ECC owned or leased property at locations determined and approved in advance by the college.
The operations are not to interfere with campus and academic activities. It also cannot affect the flow of pedestrian traffic on campus.
Food vendors must have appropriate business and food service licenses.
“We have not had a policy in the past but there is an increasing interest in having food trucks and other local vendors on campus,” Bauer said.
The college will have an external food vendor contract for each vendor to complete. It will be located on the college’s website.
The vendors will turn in the contract, along with other necessary documents, to the facilities and grounds office for approval.
If approved, the vendor will be added to the list of approved external food vendors.
Vendors can reserve a spot on campus twice a week. Reservations are scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis.