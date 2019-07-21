Downtown Washington merchants are hosting a Christmas in July promotion now through July 25.
Shoppers can use their Santa Bucks coupon for $5 off a $25 purchase during the event. Specific details may vary by store. Some stores also are offering other special deals, along with holiday items.
Participating businesses include Addi’s, Bryan Haynes Gallery, Calming Touch Massage, Country Living General Store, Dapper Bully Barber Co.;
East Main Antiques, Envy Boutique, Fischer’s Food Shop, Four Seasons Florist, GameUphoria;
Gary R. Lucy Gallery, I.B. Nuts & Fruits Too, Joe’s Bakery, Loyal Bella Co., Main Street Creamery;
Marquart’s Landing, Missouri Meerschaum Co., Mommy & Me... Again!, Neighborhood Reads, Office Supplies & Equipment;
Olivino Tasting Bar, Plush Home and Fashion, Scudder & Co., The Painted Home, The Pot Shop, Tilted Skillet, Vino di Lafayette and Vintage Trader.