Downtown Washington Inc. and merchants in the historic core will celebrate the holidays with a variety of activities in November and December.
A Ho Ho Ho Fashion Show will be held Thursday, Nov. 21. Participating merchants include Envy, Addi’s, Loyal Bella and CuteE Girls Boutique.
Each store will host three, 15-minute shows starting at 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Stores will be open late until 9 p.m.
Tickets are free, but space is limited. Those interested should RSVP using the eventbrite link on Downtown Washington Inc.’s Facebook event to contact a participating store.
Merchants will host their annual Holiday Open House Nov. 22-24. People should check with individual stores for hours and specials.
On Friday, Nov. 29, the annual Holiday Parade of Lights will be held beginning at 6 p.m.
The parade will end at Main and Elm streets for the Mayor’s Annual Tree Lighting. Mayor Sandy Lucy and Santa Claus will officially turn on the lights on the giant Christmas tree. Santa also will greet families under the Farmers’ Market that evening.
Black/Plaid Friday also will be held Nov. 29 with merchants offering extended hours and specials.
The following day, Saturday, Nov. 30, the downtown shops will participate in Small Business Saturday. Participating merchants will be offering scratchers for a chance to win gift certificates. The grand prize will be a trip to Lee’s Summit.
On Wednesday, Dec. 4., the merchants will host a Kid’s Shopping Night at John G’s. Kids can shop for their loved ones independently from 5 to 7 p.m. Items will be available for $10 or less for kids to choose from. Free gift wrapping will be available.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the Washington Train Depot Friday, Dec. 6, at 5 p.m. They will be available for pictures inside the depot. This is a free event.
Downtown Washington Inc. will present its annual Holiday House Tour Sunday, Dec. 8, from 4 to 7 p.m.
The 37th annual tour will feature historic houses and public spaces in the downtown area. Trolley rides will be available.
Tickets are on sale now for $15 and will increase to $20 starting Nov. 29. Tickets typically sell out and may not be available the day of the event. All ticket sales will be processed through the downtown group’s online ticketing website so processing fees will apply. Tickets available at www.downtownwashmo.org.
Families can visit and have their photos taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus on two Saturdays in December — Dec. 14 and Dec. 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Washington Farmers’ Market.
People can learn about Washington’s history and take in the Christmas lights on a horse-drawn wagon ride Friday, Nov. 29, and Monday, Dec. 23. Each tour lasts approximately 30 minutes and departs from the corner of Main and Elm streets near the city Christmas tree.
For more information on any of the events, as well as costs, visit downtownwashmo.org or call 636-239-1743.