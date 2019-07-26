Designers Edge opened its doors this month at 1170 Clocktower Plaza in Washington.
While it’s a new business, there are some familiar faces in the salon.
Owners Karen Hellebusch and Megan Strauser previously worked at Daydreams Day Spa next to Williams Brothers Meat Market on Fifth Street.
When Daydreams relocated and dropped salon services, Hellebusch and Strauser decided to branch out and relocate to familiar grounds.
Of the seven women working at Designers Edge, five had previously worked at a different salon in Clocktower Plaza.
Alongside Hellebusch and Strauser are their longtime friends and co-workers Sandy Whited, Darlene Mehler, Jodi Gildehaus, Helga Bopp and Jane Hartley.
The owners will continue to offer full hair services, acrylic nails, and manicure and pedicure services.
“With only being open a few weeks we are overwhelmed by the support from our longtime clients,” the owners said. “With being in a new location, we are excited to hopefully see new clients come through the door.”
Walk-ins are accepted or people may call 636-283-5303 to set up an appointment.
An open house is planned Friday, Aug. 16, from 4-7 p.m. Door prizes will be handed out.
“We are looking forward to seeing everyone,” the owners said. “Thank you for all your support.”