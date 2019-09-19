Despite sweltering temperatures, more than 700 Crawford Electric consumer-members and guests participated in the 79th annual meeting of the cooperative Wednesday, Sept. 11.
During the business session, the members accepted the audited 2018 financial statements and elected three directors.
Retiring board member Eldon Harris received a special honor for 22 years of service on behalf of the co-op membership. Members voted down a fellow member’s motion that sought to amend the co-op’s bylaws governing the director election.
“This was the second year in a row that we’ve had really oppressive temperatures for the annual meeting,” said Laura Hengstenberg, who has organized the co-op event since 1995.
The annual meeting is held in the vehicle storage garage connected to the co-op’s headquarters on the North Service Road between Bourbon and Sullivan.
In the annual director election, three co-op members had filed nominating petitions to seek election to the three open positions on the co-op’s board of directors. Since they were unopposed, all three were elected by the membership in a floor vote.
Incumbent Directors Ken Crowder of Sullivan, District 1, and Gary Mullen of Steelville, District 3, and newcomer Jim Biermann of Sullivan, District 2, will each serve three-year terms.
Members Paula and Martin Strauser of Sullivan were randomly chosen as the grand prize winners and received a $300 electric credit.
During the business session, board President Jim Cottrell honored retiring District 2 Director Eldon Harris.
General Manager/CEO Anthony J. “Tony” Mallory talked about how local consumer-members benefit from being part of a larger electric cooperative network that serves 20 million Americans in 48 states.
He also reported on results from a recent member-satisfaction survey and highlighted ways that Crawford Electric aims to serve member needs.
Crawford Electric Cooperative is a member of Touchstone Energy, a national alliance of co-ops. Crawford Electric serves about 20,000 meters along almost 3,000 miles of distribution lines in Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, Washington and Dent counties.