Three expiring terms on the Crawford Electric Cooperative Board of Directors will not be voted on by ballot in this year’s election because the races are all uncontested.
Three co-op members filed nominating petitions to fill the three positions and all will be accepted for three-year terms as co-op board members.
This will happen with an action of the co-op’s consumer-members at the annual meeting Wednesday, Sept. 11.
Incumbent Directors Ken Crowder, Sullivan, District 1, and Gary Mullen, Steelville, District 3, both will be serving three more years on the board.
Newcomer Jim Biermann, Sullivan, District 2, will be elected to take the position previously held by Eldon Harris, Bourbon, who declined to seek another term.
Crowder, Mullen and Biermann all turned in valid nominating petitions during the candidate petition period June 13-July 26.
The petition period was open to all Crawford Electric members, but no other candidates filed petitions.
The co-op’s five-county service area is divided into three geographic districts to ensure board representation from across the region.
A position from each district is up for election at every annual meeting.
The three members will be accepted as directors with a motion and floor vote held during the morning business session at the meeting.
Members who have already requested a mail-in ballot will be notified.
All co-op members are invited to the annual meeting, which will be held in the co-op’s garage at 10301 N. Service Road, Bourbon.
Members can enter the grounds at the east entrance. Parking will be available in various fields on the co-op’s 60-acre campus. Attendees should watch for signs and flaggers on the day of the meeting.
Besides the business session and director election, the annual meeting will include entertainment, prize drawings and a lunch for registered members.
Meeting registration opens at 8 a.m., and the meeting will be called to order at 10 a.m.
The official notice of the meeting, which will be mailed to co-op members in the September edition of the Rural Missouri magazine, contains full meeting details.
Crawford Electric Cooperative is a member of Touchstone Energy, a national alliance of locally owned, community-minded electric co-ops with high standards of service. Crawford Electric serves almost 20,000 meters along almost 3,000 miles of distribution lines in Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, Washington and Dent counties.