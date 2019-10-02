Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said that the county’s new health management plan will help save the county money and benefit employees.
“With this particular plan, we’ve actually analyzed and scrutinized,” Brinker said. “We’ve had it in place for the year for a trial run, Now, we are asking everyone who can to take part in the service.”
The health plan is optional to employees. The third party administrator is Key Benefit Administrators, Inc., Proactive Risk Solutions and American Health Data Institute.
Key Benefit representatives will be at the Franklin County Government Center this week to enroll employees, Brinker said. This plan is in addition to the current health benefits offered.