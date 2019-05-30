The Franklin County Commission spent more than $3.3 million in five minutes Tuesday on contractors for the jail/911 renovation and addition projects.
After awarding more than $15 million in construction bids last week, three more companies have been selected to provide work for plumbing, heating and cooling and fire protection.
With the bids awarded this week, the county has reached nearly $25 million in contracts for the $30 million total construction project.
HVAC
Sheet Metal Contractors, Inc., based in De Soto was awarded a $1,543,439 to install heating, cooling and ventilation (HVAC) systems in the jail renovation and new construction.
According to the company website, the family-owned and operated company was founded in 1980 by Lawrence P. Krodinger Sr. with just four employees and it has grown to 60 full-time employees.
Their services include designing, building and installing total HVAC systems, fabrication and installation of sheet metal and custom architectural sheet metal, and mechanical services for buildings of all sizes.
Two companies submitted bid packages for this portion of the construction.
Plumbing
Another million dollar plus bid was awarded to install plumbing systems as part of the jail project.
QuesTech Mechanical with locations in Columbia and O’ Fallon, Mo., and Louisville, Ky., was awarded a contract for $1,363,900 to install plumbing systems in the renovations and new construction at the jail.
According to the company website, QuesTec Mechanical was founded in December 1996 by Scott Boyd.
Their staff includes licensed professional craftsmen, engineers, project managers, construction estimators, HVAC service technicians, VDC designers, prefabrication shop, and warehouse services to fuel efficient quality work and growth for the benefit of employees and customers.
In all, there were four bidders for this portion of the construction.
Fire Protection
A smaller, but still high-dollar bid was awarded for fire protection and sprinkler systems.
Ozark Fire Sprinkler Company, based in Warsaw, Mo., will be paid $479,475 to install the fire protection systems at the jail.
The company, originally founded in 1976, is one of the largest fire protection companies in Central Missouri.
It offers services to all of Missouri and Western Illinois and a sister company serves clients in other major midwest markets.
They have office locations in Springfield, Kansas City, and Topeka, Kan.
Two bids were received for the fire protection portion of the project.
Insurance
The commission also approved a bid for builder’s risk insurance on the project.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. insurance is an international company that provides insurance of many different types for both private and public entities.
According to the commission order passed Tuesday, they will be paid $17,842.00 for Phase I and an annual cost of $1,212.00 for Phase II of the additions and renovations to the Franklin County Public Safety Facility for a policy period commencing on June 1.
Completion of the jail project is expected to be in the spring or summer of 2021.
In all, four separate companies submitted bids to provide insurance for the jail project.
The insurance will cover the county on all aspects of the construction project from materials to personnel and equipment.