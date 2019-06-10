The Washington City Council Monday, June 3, approved liquor licenses for 24 businesses and organizations.
The type of sale licenses varies to include daily liquor sales, packaged liquor sales, and daily or Sunday beer or wine only sales. Licences for wine- and spirit-tastings also were approved.
All fees have been paid and the required paperwork has been submitted to the collector’s office.
Listed are the businesses that received licenses:
Sugarfire Smoke House, 512 W. Front St.; Imo’s, 1104 Washington Square; Hummingbird Club Inc., 5 Penn St.; Walmart Supercenter, 1701 A Roy Drive; Creek Grill and Sports Bar, 2000 Phoenix Center Drive; Fischer’s Food Shop, 307 W. Fifth St.; Dollar General stores, 1059 Washington Square and 533 E. Fifth St.;
Walgreens, 809 Washington Corners; Veterans of Foreign Wars, 813 S. Jefferson St.; Zephyr Express, 6791 Highway 100; Hillermann Nursery & Florist, 2601 E. Fifth St.; KC Seisl Council No. 1121, 1121 Columbus Lane; Washington Columbian Club Inc., 1121 Columbus Lane; Ernesto’s Mexican Restaurant, 1607 Heritage Hills Drive;
Los Cabos Inc., 1451 High St.; Elijah McLean’s, 600 W. Front Street; Midwest Petroleum Co., 1000 E. Fifth St.; Fas-Trip stores; 904 E. Fifth St., 860 Highway 100, 4700 South Point Road and 1980 Washington Crossing; Murphy USA, 1645 A Roy Drive; and N-Sports Inc, 3101 Recreation Drive.