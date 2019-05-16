The Washington City Council Monday approved a supplemental agreement with the project engineer for the airport project.
The contract agreed to pay up to $77,175.81 to Crawford, Murphy & Tilley, Inc., (CMT) for project management services at the Washington Municipal Airport.
Fees paid to CMT are project engineering of the airport apron project, which was the installation of a new concrete apron at the fueling station.
The project was funded through a state block grant through the airport improvement program administrated by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT). The city is responsible for 10 percent of the project fees.
The council also approved an ordinance directing a change to the block grant agreement with the state.