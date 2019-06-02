The Washington City Council Monday, May 20, approved the purchase of air scrubbers at the city headworks building.
The city entered into an agreement with Integrity Municipal Systems, Poway, Calif., for the new biological odor control system at the cost of $101,400. That includes base equipment, $93,250, basic freeze protection, $2,650, and full vessel insulation, $5,500.
Integrity submitted the lowest of two bids. The second bid was from A2 Environment for $106,690.
According to Kevin Quaethem, wastewater superintendent, there is $140,000 in the 2018-19 budget for the equipment.
It will replace the temporary peat moss cover over the “influent wet well.”
Quaethem explained the air scrubbers will pull air from the upper floors of the headworks building and pool the odor from the “cyclone separator” at the rear of the headworks building.
The council approved the ordinance to purchase the air scrubbers with an 8-0 vote.