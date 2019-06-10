Cosmos Corporation, a pet product manufacturer currently located in Wentzville, broke ground Friday on its new headquarters in O’Fallon.
The new 190,000-square-foot facility will house office space, production and distribution and triple the company’s current space.
“It is always an honor when companies choose to stay and grow in Missouri,” said Missouri Department of Economic Development Deputy Director Luke Holtschneider.
Cosmos Corporation provides a variety of pet grooming, dental and natural flea and tick products under its TropiClean and Naturel Promise brand lines. The brands are now available at nearly all major retailers, reaching a global audience in 65 countries and including over 150 products.
The expansion will also house the company’s faith-based nonprofit organization Gifts of Love International. A generous portion of its revenue helps Gifts of Love support the poor, widowed, orphaned and needy all around the world. Through this organization, Cosmos has built a children’s home in Guatemala and helps feed over 800 children a day in Haiti. The organization also helps provide service dogs for autistic children in the U.S. and supports a horse ranch in Missouri for children in need.
Cosmos currently has more than 120 employees and continues to grow. The expansion will create approximately 60 new full-time jobs.