The Cosmetology College of Franklin County is now operating under a new name. Evolve Beauty Academy changed owners last year and officially opened under the new name and ownership in April.
Erin Weiss purchased the college from her mom, Judith Elder, who was the owner and founder since 2005.
Under the new ownership, the college has moved from St. Clair to the space at 2 Wainwright St., building No. 100, in Washington.
Weiss has changed the entire program, including new books and curriculum, more modern technology and even a new haircutting system.
“I wanted it to be more modern to show who we are now,” she said.
The college instructors, Weiss and Angel Stahlman, teach classes Monday and Tuesday. The students practice on each other and mannequins. The students then work with clients Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Currently, Evolve Beauty Academy hours for the public are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., but the new owner eventually hope to expand hours to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays and 6 p.m. on Thursdays.
Weiss said the school isn’t just about teaching how to cut and style hair.
“I think (our students) get a lot of life experience,” she said.
The college offers hair color, haircuts, perms, facials, waxing, manicures/pedicures and hairstyling.
The official grand opening at the new site will be held either in late July or early August. The event will be open to the public so people can see the new place. Weiss noted a raffle also may take place.
Admission
The next class start date offered at the school is June 3. Enrollment paperwork should be turned into the school no later than two weeks before that date.
The paperwork needed includes proof of age and education, enrollment fee and two photos of the student.
A $5 fee is required to save a spot in the next class. Interested applicants also should visit the school to meet with an instructor.
Since the college is accredited by the National Accrediting Commission of Cosmetology Arts and Sciences, it is able to participate in the Department of Education’s Title IV funding programs, which helps provide students financial aid.
The college only accepts a small number of students at a time.
“We have a very close-knit school,” said Weiss, adding she likes to have the one-on-one time with the students.
Weiss said she’s looking for students who are motivated and ready to make a career for themselves. She said it’s important for students to put themselves out there. The job entails having a personality that will make the customer feel good.
“We’re happy to be able to give someone a career where the sky is the limit,” she said. “You make your own success with this career.”
Weiss started out at the National Academy of Beauty Arts in St. Louis where she became a hairstylist. In 2002, she became an instructor.