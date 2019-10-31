The Washington School District will utilize a construction manager to oversee several projects, including a new elementary school, being funded by Prop S.
Referred to as the district’s owner representative, Landmark Contract Management Inc. will provide project management and consultation during the construction projects.
This past April, voters approved Prop S, a $26 million no-tax increase bond issue, to build a new school to replace the aging and outdated South Point Elementary, and make safety upgrades at all district buildings, including secure vestibule entryways, the purchase of visitor management systems and ADA accessibility improvements.
The two-story, approximately 78,000-square-foot school will serve kindergarten through sixth grade. It will be built on a 75-acre parcel the district owns on Highway 100 east near St. Johns Road. It is designed to serve up to 550 students, but could be expanded in the future.
The district sought requests for proposals (RFPs) for owner representative services earlier this month. Two firms, Navigate Building Solutions and Landmark Contract Management Inc., both of St. Louis, submitted proposals. Interviews with the prospective firms were conducted Oct. 22.
The interview committee, which included administrators, staff and board members, recommended Landmark be hired. The school board approved the recommendation at its meeting last Wednesday, Oct. 16.
School officials noted Landmark bills hourly and will submit bills on a monthly basis for tracking purposes. The contract approved said costs are not to exceed $432,000.
Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer said Landmark’s proposal was complete, references were positive, and the firm is familiar with Bond Architects, the district’s architect for the projects.
VanLeer said Landmark will serve as the district’s principal point of contact and liaison between the architect, contractors and other consultants, and vendors throughout the project — preconstruction and construction.
The owner representative will advocate for the district’s interests of quality, timely and cost sensitive design, and construction while maintaining professional relationships with all parties. Additionally, Landmark will be responsible for overseeing the delivery of the project at the best and lowest price in the marketplace and highest degree of functionality and quality, VanLeer said.
New School
Renderings and floor plans for the new elementary school were presented at last week’s board meeting.
VanLeer said the building will be angular with both rustic and industrial flair inside and out featuring a dynamic color scheme, collaborative spaces for each grade level and a light-filled library/maker space. It also follows best practices for learning and teaching.
The district plans to go out to bid in early January. VanLeer said a contract should be awarded in late January or early February with construction beginning in the spring of 2020.
The school design plans are still being “tweaked” and “shared” so there could be some minor changes, she added.
The new school is slated to open in August 2021, or worst case, in December of that year. It is estimated to cost $23 to $24 million.
The district expects to go out to bid on all but one of the safety vestibule projects in early- to mid-November. The safety vestibule for Washington Middle School is a little more complicated, VanLeer said, and that work may tie into a small expansion if funding is available.
The board will make a decision on the scope of that project once bids are in, she said.