A company based on the East Coast is selling plaques of stories and photos that have appeared in The Missourian.
The company’s sales pitch uses the The Missourian’s name, leading some to believe the paper is selling the products.
The business, That’s Great News, is not associated withe The Missourian Publishing Company and it does not have permission to solicit to businesses implying its association with The Missourian.
Local advertisers have contacted The Missourian stating That’s Great News, based in Cheshire, Conn., is using The Missourian’s name in pitches to sell their products. The company makes laminated plaques using stories and images that appeared in The Missourian, and other publications.
The Missourian does not sell awards nor plaques.
In one instance, an advertiser in Washington assumed that the salesperson who sent an email selling a $219 plaque was employed by The Missourian.
At the bottom of the email, in smaller type, it states that the company is not affiliated with the paper. The email was sent by Kelly Nolan.
On the company’s Facebook page there are multiple complaints about the business, including several newspaper publishers who have asked the company to stop using their material without permission.
Anyone with questions or concerns many contact The Missourian at 636-239-7701.