East Central College recently was awarded a grant for over $500,000 to expand its advanced manufacturing apprenticeships program.
The grant was provided by the U.S. Department of Labor, which recently announced the entire state would receive about $12 million to create the Missouri Apprenticeships in Manufacturing Program (MoAMP).
The Missouri Community College Association and St. Louis Community College partnered in the grant-writing effort. The partners will act as the grant’s fiscal agent.
The grant will provide funds to ECC for continuation of its current registered apprenticeship program. The funds also will allow for additional apprenticeship opportunities.
Joel Doepker, vice president of external relations at ECC, said the application process was aggressive, but that the college submitted a robust application late last year.
He expects the grant to have a large impact on the college and surrounding businesses.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for the manufacturing industry,” said Doepker.
According to Doepker, 1 in 5 jobs in the ECC region are in the manufacturing industry. He said the apprenticeships that are offered at ECC give students the ability to learn at the school and apply those skills in the workforce.
“It enhances their skills and abilities,” he said, noting it was a “learn while you earn” type of program.
Doepker said this program has been offered at the school for the past two or three years.
In addition, the extension of the program allows for manufacturing companies to learn about what goes into offering an apprenticeship.
Doepker encouraged area companies to reach out to ECC for more information.
“A big part of MoAMP will help pay for tuition and fees while providing a more skilled workforce at no cost to the company,” he said.
In the long term, he said the retention of workers will increase and hopefully a better business model will emerge.
As for when the grant will kick into effect, there is a meeting next week to iron out the details.
Additionally, Doepker said next month the college is planning to host an event for manufacturing companies to learn more about the program.
A large focus of the project is to help small businesses enhance the skills of the employees in order for their business to become more competitive.
While training is usually held at the college’s workforce training facility, Doepker said the college is happy to discuss holding training at the business.
The college offers apprenticeships in machinist, industrial maintenance technician, welding and logistics occupations. Although, ECC can specialize an apprenticeship for each company.
“Any type of career that helps develop a manufacturer’s skills would be applicable in this grant,” Doepker said.
The college is open to offering apprenticeships between Franklin and Phelps counties, and any county in between.
“We certainly have enough manufacturers in the county,” Doepker said.
The grant also could extend to the campus in Rolla, Doepker said, noting that it will cover any area ECC serves.
While a typical apprenticeship lasts two to three years, the duration can vary from one to five years.
Program participants can earn industry credentials, certificates and/or degrees that lead to advanced manufacturing industry careers.
Currently, ECC works in conjunction with nine area companies on apprenticeship programs and provides almost 40 apprentices.
The grant covers programs at ECC, Jefferson College, Hillsboro; Metropolitan Community College, Kansas City; Mineral Area College, Park Hills; Moberly Area Community College, St. Charles Community College, St. Louis Community College, State Fair Community College, Sedalia; and State Technical College of Missouri, Linn.
For more information about the college’s registered apprenticeship program visit www.eastcentral.edu/cwd.