Mike and Barb Miller recently opened the Coal Fire Grill & Tap in Labadie, offering fresh daily smoked meats and homemade sauces and rubs.
They both have been in the restaurant business since 1994, so this isn’t their first rodeo.
They even passed down that passion to their children. Mike’s daughter owns a couple of restaurants in Columbia and Freeburg, both in Illinois. Barb’s son owns the Main Street Creamery, Washington.
“It’s in the family blood to stay in the restaurant business,” Barb said.
Prior to being in the restaurant business, Mike worked in pipe fitting for restaurants.
The Coal Fire Grill & Tap opened in November at 120 Front St. in Labadie.
The restaurant is open Mondays through Thursdays 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
There are two patios for customers to enjoy both their food and the weather. The restaurant holds a fully stocked bar with nine draft beers, including three Deep Sleep brews from Washington.
The restaurant also features Samuel Berton Distillery products.
The menu is full of salads, sandwiches, wraps, pizzas and burgers, including the Stackhouse burger and Coal Fire sandwich, which Barb says are popular among customers.
On Sundays, a special fried chicken dinner is served, while supplies last.
They also have a separate menu for children.
“It’s a very family orientated place,” Barb said.
The owners also noted the restaurant atmosphere is similar to the familiar atmosphere displayed in the 1980s TV sitcom “Cheers,” prompting two employees to start singing, “Where Everybody Knows Your Name.”
On the inside of the restaurant, six big screen TVs hang on the walls for sporting events.
The tabletops and bar tops are all locally carved with live edges, which means the craftsperson incorporated the natural edge of the wood into the design.
If customers call with enough time in advance, they’re able to provide bulk orders of a choice of smoked meats and sides.
The rubs and sauces they use are all homemade.
The menu and daily specials can be found on their Facebook page, Coal Fire Grill & Tap.