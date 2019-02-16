Clemco Industries Corp. in Washington recently received a $47,348.12 incentive from Ameren Missouri’s BizSavers program.
The incentive was presented to Clemco following extensive energy-efficiency renovations to the company’s international headquarters located in Washington.
“This is a great energy saver for us,” said Mark Buersmeyer, Clemco maintenance manager, who oversaw the project.
“The Ameren Missouri BizSavers team was easy to work with during this nearly yearlong process,” he said. “We are now running a ‘greener’ operation, which not only helps Clemco, but also the environment.”
Improvements to Clemco’s office and manufacturing plant included replacing all interior lighting with highly energy-efficient LED lights, as well as replacing the majority of the facticity’s exterior lighting with LED lights.
In its plant, Clemco replaced 268 high-bay fixtures, 114 ceiling-level fixtures, and 37 flat-panel fixtures. In the front offices, 670 lights bulbs were installed.
This new lighting will save Clemco an estimated $32,700 a year in electrical costs, which likely means a complete return on the company’s $79,000 investment in 2.4 years. This translates into a savings of more than 348,000 (kWh) annually, which is equivalent to powering 43 average U.S. homes for a year.
“Our BizSavers energy-efficiency program helps commercial and industrial customers reduce the cost of upgrading to more energy-efficient equipment,” said Rich Wright, manager, Ameren Missouri Energy Efficiency. “Companies like Clemco benefit by saving on the upgrade cost today and saving on energy costs for the life of the equipment.”
The Ameren Missouri Biz-Savers Program offers cash incentives and technical assistance to commercial and industrial electric customers for improving energy efficiency in their facilities.
Business customers are eligible to receive as much as $3 million in cash incentives on equipment including lighting, HVAC, compressed air and more.
Clemco Industries, with nearly 150 employees, has been operating in Washington, for nearly three decades. It is the world’s largest manufacturer of air-powered abrasive blast equipment used to clean, deburr, shot peen, remove coatings from, finish, or otherwise improve surfaces being blasted.
Since the mid-1940s, Clemco Industries has built industrial-grade blast equipment for contractors, facility owners, metal fabricators, and manufacturers around the globe, and also offered safety and protection accessories. Last year the Washington office became Clemco’s global headquarters for all domestic and international operations.