The Dutzow Knights of Columbus will be hosting the fourth annual clay shoot tournament at Blackhawk Valley Sporting Clays Course to benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
The event will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the course located at 1259 Brevator Road, Old Monroe.
The cost to participate is $40 per round, or $35 for anyone registered by Aug. 30. Each round includes 50 sporting clays with a re-entry fee of $25. The score counts for individual competition only.
Competitions include: KC member individual, KC member teams; open, Women, and Junior individuals. There also will be other side games, gun raffles and lunch available.
Golf carts will be available for rent. Ammunition and personal protection equipment (PPE) will not be provided.
All proceeds benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Cystic Fibrosis (CF) is a genetic life-threatening lung disorder that affects 30,000 people in the U.S. A defective gene and its protein product cause the body to produce unusually thick, sticky mucus that clogs the lungs and leads to life-threatening lung infections; and obstructs the pancreas and stops natural enzymes from helping the body break down and absorb food.
The median life expectancy is 37 years of age and there is no cure.
To preregister or for more information, call John or Cheryl Dowil at 314-623-6007.