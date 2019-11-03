The city will replace and relocate five Downtown street lamps with new decorative lights.
The Washington City Council Oct. 28 approved a contract with Washington Electric, Inc. in the amount of $18,900 to remove five “decorative candy cane” style street lights on West Main Street between Cedar Street and just east of Elm Street. The lights will be relocated to the east end of Front Street between Lafayette and Market Street, on north side.
The Main Street lights will be replaced with new “Sternberg” decorative lights.
The city received two other bids for the work: Eckelkamp Electric Co., $21,100, and American Electric & Data, Inc., $34,150.00. The city estimated the project would cost $22,500.
The funds for the project were budgeted in the Downtown TIF fund.