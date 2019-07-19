A plan to prorate business licenses throughout the year was approved by the Washington City Council Monday.
According to Mary Sprung, finance director, the city currently offers only full- or half-year business license purchase options.
She said the city has had several requests to prorate business licenses and now that other changes are being implemented under new software, it is a good time to offer prorated licenses.
The council voted 6-0 approve the change. Now, the fee will be based on the date the application is received.
The request comes as the city is implementing updated software for several city departments. The city is expanding its use of Tyler Technologies, a customer-friendly muncipal software system.