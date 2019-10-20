The Washington Building Department issued 88 permits last month, with an estimated construction cost of $1,739,097.
That is down from the 104 permits issued in September 2018. The estimated construction cost last year during the same period was $4,421,037.
Last month there were eight permits issued for alterations, remodeling and repairs with an estimated construction cost of $128,450. There was one commercial alteration for a business located at 6244 Highway 100, Suite 210. The estimated cost of the project is $10,000.
Listed below is a breakdown of the types of projects, number of permits issued and estimated construction costs, if applicable, for those projects:
Commercial occupancy, six;
Multifamily occupancy, 12;
Single-family occupancy, 35;
Two-family occupancy, six;
Alteration, remodel, repair, eight, $128,450;
Commercial fire inspections, seven;
Single-family building, six, $1,527,647;
Sewer lateral repair, three;
Deck, one, $23,000;
Mobile home setup, one, $7,000;
Permanent electric, one, $3,000;
Sign, one;
Swimming pool, one, $50,000; and
Miscellaneous, one.