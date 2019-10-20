The Washington Building Department issued 88 permits last month, with an estimated construction cost of $1,739,097.

That is down from the 104 permits issued in September 2018. The estimated construction cost last year during the same period was $4,421,037.

Last month there were eight permits issued for alterations, remodeling and repairs with an estimated construction cost of $128,450. There was one commercial alteration for a business located at 6244 Highway 100, Suite 210. The estimated cost of the project is $10,000.

Listed below is a breakdown of the types of projects, number of permits issued and estimated construction costs, if applicable, for those projects:

Commercial occupancy, six;

Multifamily occupancy, 12;

Single-family occupancy, 35;

Two-family occupancy, six;

Alteration, remodel, repair, eight, $128,450;

Commercial fire inspections, seven;

Single-family building, six, $1,527,647;

Sewer lateral repair, three;

Deck, one, $23,000;

Mobile home setup, one, $7,000;

Permanent electric, one, $3,000;

Sign, one;

Swimming pool, one, $50,000; and

Miscellaneous, one.