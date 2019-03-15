The Washington Building Department issued 74 permits in February with a total estimated construction cost of $7,517,680.
The bulk of those costs are for the Melton Machine industrial building to nearly double the company’s footprint in Washington.
The company is constructing an approximate 300,000-square-foot facility on the 41-acre site located on Highway 100. The expansion in the Elmer C. Heidmann Industrial Park also will allow for the creation of at least 40 new jobs.
The estimated construction cost for the Melton project is $6.4 million.
There were two commercial alteration permits and one industrial alteration permit issued last month.
Commercial alteration permits were issued for Faith Baptist Church, 6955 Highway 100, with an estimated construction cost of $100,000; and Axes Physical Therapy, 2018 Phoenix Center Drive, $37,000.
The industrial alteration permit was issued to WEG Transformers, 6349 Avantha Drive, with an estimated construction cost of $300,000.
Listed below is a breakdown of the types of projects, number of permits issued and estimated construction costs for those projects:
Blasting, one, $500,000;
Boundary adjustment, one;
Commercial alteration, two, $137,000;
Demolition, one, $10,000;
Electrical service, one, $800;
Electric service, temporary, one, $500;
Commercial occupancy, six;
Multifamily occupancy, 18;
Single-family occupancy, 21;
Two-family occupancy, five;
Preliminary plat, one;
Residential alteration, five, $131,000;
Rezoning, two;
Sign, two, $13,300;
Street excavation, one;
Subdivision development, one;
Sewer lateral/repair, one, $3,000;
Variance, one; and
Retaining wall, one, $22,080.