A rezoning request where an apartment complex is proposed in east Washington was given final approval by the city council Tuesday.
The applicant, Doug Willming, requested the rezoning of .53 acre zoned M-2 heavy industrial to R-3 multifamily residential. It is located on the northwestern corner of the Ninth Street and International intersection
Earlier this month Willming told the Washington Planning and Zoning Commission that he and his wife are proposing an apartment complex at the location. The Willmings are the owners of Willming Excavating and Construction.
The property is located in a 100-year flood plain. Plans for the lot hinge on if the Willmings can obtain a letter of map amendment removing it from the flood plain.
Willming said tentative plans call for six units, each unit possibly with three bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths.
There was no opposition during a public hearing Tuesday.