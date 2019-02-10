The Washington City Council will consider amending the economic and community development director agreement between the city and chamber.
City Administrator Darren Lamb Monday told the council during a workshop that under an agreement that began in 1986, the city pays 50 percent of the salary of the economic and community development director, and the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce paid 25 percent. The remaining 25 percent was paid by the Washington Civic Industrial Corporation.
Lamb explained the civic industrial corporation stopped contributing several years ago due to a lack of funding sources. That’s when the city picked up the industrial organization’s portion of the salary.
Today, the city pays 75 percent of the salary of the position and the Chamber pays 25 percent.
Lamb proposed the Chamber pay 30 percent and the city pay 70 percent. He added the city and Chamber has been negotiating the salary over the past year and the Chamber board has already approved the increase of its share.
For Sal Maniaci, the current economic and community development director, the Chamber is paying $14,000 of the approximate $56,000 and the city pays the remaining amount.
Under the proposed agreement, the Chamber would pay $17,000. The amount paid for the position is not changing.
The council will review the proposals at a future meeting.